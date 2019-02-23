TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
39° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Hauppauge's Dan Mauriello earns state wrestling semifinal win in overtime

Hauppauge's Dan Mauriello wrestles Massapequa's Garrett Gibbons in

Hauppauge's Dan Mauriello wrestles Massapequa's Garrett Gibbons in their 152-pound quarterfinal match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Print

ALBANY — Sixth-seeded Dan Mauriello (Hauppauge) earned a 4-2 decision over second-seeded Ryan Stencel (Lancaster), advancing to the state wrestling final in the Division I 152-pound weight class.

Mauriello earned a takedown with 19 seconds remaining in the first overtime for the win.

He'll wrestle No. 1 Warren McDougald (Niagara Wheatfield) on Saturday night at the Times Union Center.

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Jordan Titus, Center Moriches vs Len Balducci, Pleasantville Center Moriches' Titus wins state wrestling semi
Rick Delia, Port Jefferson vs Micah Roes, Lowville Port Jeff's Delia at state wrestling semifinal
James Schafer, Palmyra-Macedon vs Max Gallagher, Bayport-BluePoint in BBP's Gallagher at state wrestling semfinal
Joe Sparacio, Bayport-Blue Point vs Caleb Svingala, Maple BBP's Sparacio at state wrestling semifinal
Austin Lamb Tioga vs Ray Costa Cold Spring State wrestling: CSH's Costa wrestles in quarterfinal
Joey Slackman of Commack wrestling Alex Vassillou St. State wrestling: Commack's Slackman reaches semifinal