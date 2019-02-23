ALBANY — Sixth-seeded Dan Mauriello (Hauppauge) earned a 4-2 decision over second-seeded Ryan Stencel (Lancaster), advancing to the state wrestling final in the Division I 152-pound weight class.

Mauriello earned a takedown with 19 seconds remaining in the first overtime for the win.

He'll wrestle No. 1 Warren McDougald (Niagara Wheatfield) on Saturday night at the Times Union Center.