Dan Mauriello of Hauppauge defeated Ryan Stencel of Lancaster in the Division I 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Dan Mauriello of Hauppauge wrestles Ryan Stencel of Lancaster in the Division I 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Dan Mauriello of Hauppauge wrestles Ryan Stencel of Lancaster in the Division I 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Dan Mauriello of Hauppauge wrestles Ryan Stencel of Lancaster in the Division I 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Dan Mauriello of Hauppauge wrestles Ryan Stencel of Lancaster in the Division I 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Dan Mauriello of Hauppauge wrestles Ryan Stencel of Lancaster in the Division I 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Dan Mauriello of Hauppauge wrestles Ryan Stencel of Lancaster in the Division I 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Dan Mauriello of Hauppauge wrestles Ryan Stencel of Lancaster in the Division I 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.