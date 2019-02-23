TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Roosevelt's Deaquan Stuart competes in state wrestling semifinal

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Roosevelt's Deaquan Stuart wrestled Will Leonard of Cornwall in the 220-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Will Leonard, Cornwall vs DeaQuan Stuart, Roosevelt in
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Roosevelt's Deaquan Stuart wrestles Will Leonard of Cornwall in the 220-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Will Leonard, Cornwall vs DeaQuan Stuart, Roosevelt in
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Roosevelt's Deaquan Stuart wrestles Will Leonard of Cornwall in the 220-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Will Leonard, Cornwall vs DeaQuan Stuart, Roosevelt in
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Roosevelt's Deaquan Stuart wrestles Will Leonard of Cornwall in the 220-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Mike Blando, Massapequa vs Xavier Pommels, Unindale in Uniondale's Pommels at Day 2 of the state tournament
Josh Encarnacio, Wantagh vs Luke Smith, Hauppauge in Wantagh's Encarnacion at Day 2 of state tournament
MacArthur's Killian Foy fell to Hilton's Gregor McNeil, MacArthur's Foy drops state Division I 99-pound title match
North Babylon's Sean Carter fell to Monsignor Farrell's North Babylon's Carter falls in Division I 120-pound final
Wantagh's Josiah Encarnacion fell to Hilton's Greg Diakomihal Wantagh's Encarnacion falls at 113 pounds in title match
Anthony Conetta, Massapequa vs Killian Foy, MacArthur in MacArthur's Foy at Day 2 of state tourney