TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
SEARCH
38° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

State wrestling tournament: Gaven Bell vs. Lajess Sawyer

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Gaven Bell of Cold Spring Harbor defeated Lajess Sawyer of Center Moriches via 6-4 decision in the Division II 160-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Gaven Bell of Cold Spring Harbor reacts after defeating Lajess Sawyer of Center Moriches via 6-4 decision in the Division II 160-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Gaven Bell of Cold Spring Harbor reacts after defeating Lajess Sawyer of Center Moriches via 6-4 decision in the Division II 160-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Gaven Bell of Cold Spring Harbor wrestles Lajess Sawyer of Center Moriches in the Division II 160-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Gaven Bell of Cold Spring Harbor wrestles Lajess Sawyer of Center Moriches in the quarterfinals at 160 pounds in Division II at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Gaven Bell of Cold Spring Harbor wrestles Lajess Sawyer of Center Moriches in the Division II 160-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Gaven Bell of Cold Spring Harbor wrestles Lajess Sawyer of Center Moriches in the Division II 160-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

5)Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Gaven Bell of Cold Spring Harbor wrestles Lajess Sawyer of Center Moriches in the Division II 160-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Westhampton 195-pounder Liam McIntyre talks after a win Westhampton's Liam McIntyre wrestles with no regrets
Freeport's Lee Mauras discusses his motivation and victory Freeport's Mauras into state wrestling semis
Eastport-South Manor's Adam Busiello reaching the semifinals of ESM's Busiello after winning state quarterfinals
Kelly Bergersen #15, left, and Sydney Moore #3 Nassau Class AA quarterfinals: Farmingdale vs. Uniondale
Manhasset's Louis Perfetto on the drive during the Nassau Class A quarterfinal: South Side vs. Manhasset
Farmingdale defeated Uniondale, 65-53, in a girls basketball Farmingdale advances to the girls basketball Nassau AA semifinals