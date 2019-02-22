TODAY'S PAPER
State wrestling tournament: Gaven Bell vs. Lajess Sawyer

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Gaven Bell of Cold Spring Harbor defeated Lajess Sawyer of Center Moriches via 6-4 decision in the Division II 160-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Gaven Bell of Cold Spring Harbor reacts after
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Gaven Bell of Cold Spring Harbor reacts after defeating Lajess Sawyer of Center Moriches via 6-4 decision in the Division II 160-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

5)Lajess Sawyer Center Moriches is defeated in the
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

