Sophomore Joe Manfredi had designs on a state wrestling title. His blueprints for a state championship run were two years in the making.

The Herricks sophomore had experienced an unbelievable run to the state final as an eighth grader in 2019 where he was beaten soundly by two-time state champion PJ Duke of Minisink Valley in the 99-pound final.

"That loss would fuel his drive for the next two years for him to come back and win it," Herricks coach Eric Goldberg said. "He’s been on the varsity since the seventh grade and has dedicated himself to the sport."

Manfredi used a third-period takedown to seal a 5-1 win over Hauppauge’s Mikey Manta and capture the 110-pound state title late Saturday night at the MVP Arena in downtown Albany. Manfredi finished the season with a 53-0 record and became the Highlanders first state champion since 2007 and the fifth in program history.

Manfredi and Manta (43-2) have gotten to know each other very well over the past year. The two outstanding wrestlers rolled into the All-Long Island final as the top two seeds in the state.

"He and Manta have squared off about eight times this year," Goldberg said. "They wrestled earlier this year at our invitational and it’s always a tough match. It’s been one sided but it’s always close and he respects Manta and knows what he’s capable of doing."

Herricks last state champion was Maciej Jochym at 215 pounds. Golberg said he and Jochym were teammates that season.

"It takes a special wrestler to get through the state tournament," said Goldberg, who has coached the Highlanders for the past nine years. "Manfredi earned this title. This one felt good."

Long Island crowned eight champions and five others finished second. The Suffolk and Nassau sectional teams finished second and third respectively in the team scoring.

East Islip sophomore Sebastian Regis powered his way through a loaded 285-pound bracket to the state final. He gave up a reversal in the second overtime to lose a 3-2 heartbreaker to undefeated senior Charlie Tibbitts of New Hartford/Saquoit Valley.

"Sebastian was so close to the state win and the kid made a great move late in the match to take it away from him," East Islip coach Mike Longobardi said. "It was Sebastian’s first loss in high school. He was really disappointed afterward. He promised he’d be back and get a title."

Regis had pinned his way through the league and Suffolk sectional tournaments and had a 29-0 record heading into the championship bout.

"We thought we had a good chance to do well," Longobardi said. "He was really nervous in the first round but settled down to beat the fourth, fifth and top-seeded wrestlers."

Regis was the second sophomore to reach the state final at 285 pounds. The first was eight-year NFL veteran Arthur Jones, who won the state crown in his sophomore (2003) and senior (2005) years for Union-Endicott High School when it was a 275-pound weight limit.

"Sebastian is an amazing 15-year-old kid," Longobardi said. "And he’ll be back."

Lindenhurst senior Jake Trovato also had one of the more impressive runs in the state tournament before losing in the 189-pound final. He was pinned by top-seeded and undefeated Kole Mulhauser of Central Square in 3:27 for the crown. Mulhauser was awarded the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler for his performance.

Trovato (35-3) came from the outer bracket as the 18th seed to earn a spot in the final. Trovato finished with four wins, including three by pin. He pinned the second and third seeds and edged seventh seeded Joe Marcello in a 3-2 quarterfinal brawl.

"He was incredible," Lindenhurst coach Ron Frole said. "We are so proud of him."