Anything worth achieving doesn’t come easy. The hard work and time that Kwasi Bonsu puts in, makes having his hand raised on the mat that much sweeter.

Bonsu is Newsday’s Athlete of the Week. The Baldwin junior wrestles at 189 pounds and has been a dominant force this season. He suffered just one loss this season and earned wins at the Nassau qualifying tournament and in the Nassau Division I championship. His performances earned him a trip to Albany to compete at the state championships.

"Those wins sum up everything I’ve worked for, the effort I’ve put in," Bonsu said. "It’s great to know all the work I’ve put in is going toward the legacy that I’ll leave behind."

Bonsu’s athleticism and physicality are evident when he’s engaging an opponent, but he believes that the mental aspect of wrestling is just as important.

"On the mat you have to be analytical and calm," Bonsu said. "You use a controlled aggression; you find the perfect balance and try to find a way to put yourself in the best position for success."

Bonsu wasn’t always drawn to the sport of wrestling. In the eighth grade he joined the team with no expectations, but by ninth grade he realized he could become something special in the sport.

"In the ninth grade I realized I was beating experienced guys, even champions," Bonsu said. "I started to realize if I took this seriously, I could achieve greatness."

Bonsu’s athletic excellence isn’t reserved to the mat, he also plays the defensive line on the football team for Baldwin. The controlled aggression that has led to success on the mat is just as powerful of a weapon on the field.

"Wrestling had taught me a lot, it definitely helps with football," Bonsu said. "Even though in football you have a team, sometimes you’re still one-on-one like in wrestling."

For Bonsu there is no slowing down. He is always on the lookout for new challenges and something to give his all to.

"I’m always looking for the next thing to try out, always hungry," Bonsu said. "I strive for success and want to give 100% to anything I do."