When it comes to the most dynamic senior athletes around, Cold Spring Harbor wrestling coach Mike Ferrugiari believes Jacob Bruno is right near the top.

“I would say he’s one of the better overall athletes in his grade,” Ferrugiari said of Bruno, who usually competes in the 160-pound weight class and went 3-2 during the week of December 30, while also placing fourth at the Syosset Tournament. “Not many guys play three sports anymore. It’s not easy to do, let alone be a captain in all three.”

Also excelling as a running back/linebacker on the football field and defenseman for the Seahawks’ lacrosse team, Bruno shines brightly in the classroom as well. On Jan. 5 the senior was named part of the Nassau Golden Eleven by the National Football Foundation and Nassau County football coaches for his academic achievements as a scholar-athlete.

For his recent feats as both a competitor and scholar-athlete, Bruno earned Newsday’s Athlete of the Week honors.

“It was incredible,” Bruno said of being named one of the Golden Eleven. “I didn’t know too much about it going in. But when I learned about it I realized it was definitely a milestone for me in my academic and athletic career. I don’t try to get recognized like that. I just do it because I love it. For others to see that, it was such an honor for me.”

After being elevated to the varsity wrestling team in eighth grade, Bruno joined the football and lacrosse teams during his sophomore year. He said football ingrains another layer of toughness in him, and plays a major role in his success as a wrestler.

“He’s very tactful. He waits for his opportunity and takes advantage when he can,” said Ferrugiari, who has also worked with Bruno in football and lacrosse as an assistant coach. “He’s very smart on the mat and he’s a leader. He really excels at that. We’re going to miss that next year in all sports with his knowledge of everything going on, on and off the field.”

Committed to play lacrosse at Amherst College next spring, Bruno constantly strives for success, whether it be in an athletic or academic arena.

“It means a lot,” said Bruno, who remains undecided on a major but is interested in business science. “I just try to be the best I can in every aspect of my life. It’s important for me.”

Ferrugiari commended Bruno for his leadership abilities as well.

“He’s the kind of guy that will pull over seventh- and eighth-graders and help pick them up,” Ferrugiari said. “He got called up at that time and he relates to them and can push them through and encourage them to get better.”