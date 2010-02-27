Jericho's Chamish earns all-state honors

ALBANY - Joe Chamish (160 pounds) became the second Jericho wrestler to earn all-state honors. Ron Richman, who took sixth at 119 pounds in 1974, was the first. Chamish took fourth after getting pinned by Lamont Fleming of Corcoran in 4:50 in the consolation final. Chamish was 4-2 on the weekend.

Glenn honored

The entire Glenn team was presented to the crowd before the finals, as it was honored as the top ranked Division I team in New York State this season. Glenn, which went 21-0 this season, has won 57 dual meets in a row. In addition to state champion Nick Meinsen (130 pounds), Nick Terdick placed third at 152 pounds for the Knights after beating Massapequa's James Ondris, 3-1, in the consolation final. Meinsen used two takedowns to come away with a methodical 6-0 victory over Taylor Laraia of Newburgh to capture the 130-pound title. Meinsen is Glenn's first state champion in 64 years.

No D-II from LI

This is the first year since the creation of a two-division format in 2004 that no Division II wrestlers from Long Island placed at the state tournament. Jack Leguelaff of Oyster Bay (96 pounds), Oskar Ramirez of Hampton Bays (145) and Sean Heaney of Mattituck (189) were the lone Long Island Division II quarterfinalists.