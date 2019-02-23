ALBANY — Unseeded Joe Gannone (Eastport-South Manor) earned a 5-2 decision over sixth-seeded Corey Connolly (Rocky Point), advancing to the state wrestling final in the Division I 170-pound weight class.

He'll wrestle No. 1 Aaron Wolk (Horace Greeley) on Saturday night at the Times Union Center.

On Friday, Gannone defeated No. 7 Devan Moore (Olean) in the first round (6-1 decision), and then defeated No. 2 Matt Rogers (Wantagh) in the quarterfinal (8-5 decision).