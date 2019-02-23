Joe Gannone of Eastport-South Manor defeated Corey Connolly of Rocky Point in a Division I 170-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Joe Gannone of Eastport-South Manor wrestles Corey Connolly of Rocky Point in a Division I 170-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Joe Gannone of Eastport-South Manor wrestles Corey Connolly of Rocky Point in a Division I 170-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Joe Gannone of Eastport-South Manor wrestles Corey Connolly of Rocky Point in a Division I 170-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Joe Gannone of Eastport-South Manor wrestles Corey Connolly of Rocky Point in a Division I 170-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.