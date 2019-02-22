TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

State wrestling tournament: Bayport-Blue Point's Joe Sparacio wins quarterfinal match

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Joe Sparacio of Bayport-Blue Point defeated Chris Petteys of Hudson Falls in the Division II 106-pound quarterfinals at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

