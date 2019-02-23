ALBANY — Top-seeded Joey Slackman (Commack) pinned fifth-seeded Colton Crane (Gates Chili) in 29 seconds, advancing to the state wrestling final in the Division I, 285-pound weight class.

He'll face unseeded Myles Norris (Freeport), who earned a 3-1 decision over sixth-seeded Collin Burns (Hilton) with a last-second takedown in the third period.

The final is Saturday night at the Times Union Center.