TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
SEARCH
38° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Commack's Joey Slackman had all the right moves

His agility proved to be the difference this year as he went from state runner-up to champion.

Commack's Joey Slackman wins the 285-pound semifinal on

Commack's Joey Slackman wins the 285-pound semifinal on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Suffolk County Community College Brentwood. Photo Credit: George A. Faella

By Laura Amato laura.amato@newsday.com
Print

Joey Slackman likes to move.

The Commack senior captured a state title with a 4-2 decision over Freeport’s Myles Norris in the Division I 285-pound final on Feb. 23 in Albany, and Slackman was quick to credit his on-mat agility for his success.

“I thought I could use that to my advantage,” said Slackman, the top seed in the state tournament. “I focus on the intricacies of a match and body position and finesse moves rather than just body moves. That's something I pride myself on.”

Slackman, who is headed to the University of Pennsylvania, was the state runner-up as a junior and said coming so close to a championship helped fuel him in his final high-school season. He trained throughout the year, working on an approach he believed helped set him apart from the competition.

“Championship was my ultimate goal all year,” Slackman said. “It’s something I’d been striving for.”

By Laura Amato laura.amato@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

St. John the Baptist's Matthew Dolan plays during Holy Trinity vs. SJB boys volleyball
Baldwin's Tavin Pierre-Philippe discusses his preparation before his Baldwin's Pierre-Philippe talks about dunk contest victory
Hewlett eighth-grade fraternal twins Riley and Ryan Weiss Hewlett's Riley and Ryan Weiss on three-point contest victories
MIddle Country's goalkeeper Elizabeth Pomaro (33) with the Middle Country vs. Commack girls lacrosse
Pat McNelis #22, Commack second baseman, throws to Commack vs. Massapequa baseball
Jake Dibenedetto of Lynbrook canÕt get past Cold Cold Spring Harbor vs. Lynbrook boys lacrosse