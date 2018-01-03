Good luck trying to keep up with Wantagh’s Jonathan Loew.

A typical day for the senior wrestler is seven hours of school, followed by a 90-minute to two-hour wrestling practice.

Then he either trains youth wrestlers once or twice a week, or gets trained himself, for an hour. Next, he lifts four-to-five times a week for approximately 90 minutes per session. (Whew!) How does Loew end his day? Doing homework to maintain his 3.8 GPA.

“You got to love what you do,” Loew said. “You have to have a passion in what you’re doing.”

Loew certainly has loved what he’s done for six seasons with the Warriors: wrestling.

The Cornell University commit recently won his 200th career match at the Clarke Duals. For his efforts, Loew is Newsday’s Athlete of the Week. He now has a career record of 206-40 including 102 pins.

“I’m definitely in prestigious company,” said Loew, who became the 14th wrestler in Long Island history to reach the 200-win plateau according to Newsday records. “It’s a great sign I’m up there with them.”

He’s come a long way according to Wantagh coach Paul Gillespie. Loew started wrestling on the varsity at 99 pounds as a seventh grader.

“He’s become a great leader,” Gillespie said. “In the past, he wouldn’t say a word. But with maturity he’s become a leader and he has a great work ethic.”

That work ethic runs through Loew’s bloodlines. His older brother, Matt, graduated Wantagh in 2010 and wrestled at Hofstra.

Another brother, Chris, was a member of Wantagh’s Class of 2012 and wrestled at Columbia University. Some of Loew’s earliest memories are watching his brothers wrestle. No wonder he took to the mats at the age of 5.

“I’ve been fortunate that as a seventh grader I was pulled onto varsity on a very talented team, like the team we have this year,” said Loew, who had his best finish at the state championships last season when he placed third at 160 pounds. “It was great to be part of a winning environment, and I’m lucky to have surrounded myself with some really good people over the years.”

Loew placed fourth in the juniors at the NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association) National Wrestling Championships in Virginia Beach last April, and also won the Journeymen Fall Classic. This season, Loew is a perfect 19-0 for Wantagh and is ranked in the top 15 in the country at 195 pounds, according to Gillespie. But Loew has a bigger goal.

“The thing is — I love the wins and the stats — but I just want a state championship,” Loew said. “At the end of the day, I want to win states.”