TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Half Hollow Hills East's Jonathan Spadafora at Day 2 of the state wrestling tournament

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Jonathan Spadafora of Half Hollow Hills East defeated Lee Mauras of Freeport in the Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday Feb. 23, 2019.

Jonathan Spadafora, Half Hollow Hills East, blue, defeats
Photo Credit: Newsday

Jonathan Spadafora of Half Hollow Hills East wrestles Lee Mauras of Freeport in the Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday Feb. 23, 2019.

Jonathan Spadafora, Half Hollow Hills East, blue, wrestling
Photo Credit: Newsday

Jonathan Spadafora of Half Hollow Hills East wrestles Lee Mauras of Freeport in the Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday Feb. 23, 2019.

Jonathan Spadafora, Half Hollow Hills East, blue, wrestling
Photo Credit: Newsday

Jonathan Spadafora of Half Hollow Hills East wrestles Lee Mauras of Freeport in the Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday Feb. 23, 2019.

Jonathan Spadafora of Half Hollow Hills East wrestles
Photo Credit: Newsday

Jonathan Spadafora of Half Hollow Hills East wrestles Lee Mauras of Freeport in the Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday Feb. 23, 2019.

Jonathan Spadafora, Half Hollow Hills East, blue, wrestling
Photo Credit: Newsday

Jonathan Spadafora of Half Hollow Hills East wrestles Lee Mauras of Freeport in the Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday Feb. 23, 2019.

Jonathan Spadafora, Half Hollow Hills East, blue, wrestling
Photo Credit: Newsday

Jonathan Spadafora of Half Hollow Hills East wrestles Lee Mauras of Freeport in the Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday Feb. 23, 2019.

Jonathan Spadafora, Half Hollow Hills East, blue, defeats
Photo Credit: Newsday

Jonathan Spadafora of Half Hollow Hills East wrestles Lee Mauras of Freeport in the Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday Feb. 23, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Liam McIntrye, Westhampton Beach vs Jhordyn Innocent, East Westhampton's McIntyre at Day 2 of the state tournament
Angelo Petrakis, Masspequa vs Ryan Damboise, Livoia-Wayland Cocton Masspequa's Petrakis at Day 2 of the state tournament
Corey Connolly, Rocky Point vs Joe Gannone, Eastport-South ESM's Gannone at Day 2 of the state tournament
Kyle Mosher, South Side/East Rockaway, green, wrestling against South Side's Kle Mosher at Day 2 of the state tournament
Dan Mauriello, Hauppauge, blue, wrestling Ryan Stencel, Lancaster Hauppauge's Mauriello at Day 2 of the state tournament
Dan Mauriello, Hauppauge, blue, after winning the match Hauppauge's Mauriello at Day 2 of the state tournament