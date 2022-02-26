ALBANY — Clarke finally has its first state wrestling champion. His name is Jordan Soriano.

The second-seeded senior dominated the Division II championship match at 138 pounds, defeating ninth-seeded Caleb Sweet of South Seneca by a 10-1 decision on Saturday. An early takedown and three nearfall points gave Soriano 5-0 lead after the first period, and he never looked back.

This weekend marked Soriano’s third appearance in the state tournament, as he finished in sixth place as an eighth-grader in 2018 and fifth place in 2020. A broken arm forced him to miss the postseason in 2019.

"Every hardship, every hard workout, all the blood, sweat and tears has been leading up to this moment," Soriano told Newsday.

Immediately after the final buzzer sounded, Soriano ran over to give coach Mike Leonard a bear hug.

"We’re extremely proud of him," Leonard said. "He’s the hardest worker we’ve ever had. Everything he’s gotten, he’s earned."

Soriano advanced to the final round with a takedown and two nearfall points in the final seconds of his 6-2 semifinal win over Kace Cook of Central Valley Academy.

Although the 2021 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, Soriano competed in and won the Journeymen State Championship, an unofficial state tournament. He also placed third in the 2021 NHSCA Junior Nationals. But he’s always wanted to win big one.

"This was the most important tournament of my whole high school career," Soriano said.

Soriano made history for Clarke, but he has his eye on his school’s future. "It feels amazing to be our first state champion. I feel like I’m paving the way for all the Clarke wrestlers that come after me."

Soriano isn’t alone in wanting to build his school’s wrestling program.

Jackson Polo captured the 145-pound title in Division II, marking Cold Spring Harbor’s second-ever state champion. Polo, the top seed, defeated second seed Donavan Smith of Tioga by a 5-3 decision.

Polo scored an early takedown and led 4-3 after the second period. An escape early in the third gave Polo all the space he needed to secure his first state title.

The senior finished in fifth place as a freshman in 2019 and third place at 113 pounds in 2020.

"My goal coming into high school was to become a four-time champ. Every year I got closer and closer. This was my last chance to get it and I got it."

Polo finishes the season 36-0. "He is the team leader. He means everything to this program," said coach Mike Ferrugiari.

Cold Spring Harbor had six other qualifying wrestlers in the tournament, two of which were freshmen. "They wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Jackson," Ferrugiari said.

Although Polo took a 10-5 lead at the start of the third period of his semifinal match, he was seconds away from letting his shot at the title slip away. Owen Hicks of Fonda-Fultonville scored a takedown and two nearfall points in the final seconds, but Polo held on for a 10-9 win.

"I felt a little too comfortable and he got me to my back, but I’m thankful that I had enough of a lead to come out with the win."

Christian Hansen won Cold Spring Harbor’s first state title at 152 pounds in 2020, marking back-to-back tournaments with a state champion.

"Two years ago we had our first champion, we got our second tonight and I think it’s going to keep building," Polo said. "It’s going to be a dynasty."