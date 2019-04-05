Third time was the charm for Center Moriches’ Jordan Titus.

The sophomore, making his third appearance, captured his first state wrestling championship, defeating Matt Garland of South Jefferson-Sandy Creek, 5-1, in the Division II 120-pound final at the Times Union Center in Albany on Feb. 23.

“It was the coolest experience,” said Titus, the first Center Moriches state champ in school history. “I knew I had to wrestle to win, just like it was any other match.”

Titus, the top seed in the tournament, pinned fifth-seeded Len Balducci of Pleasantville in 5:31 in the semifinal, and said he focused on himself ahead of the championship. It worked, as Titus was able to grab control of the match early in the second period, jumping to a 3-1 lead.

After experiencing the winning side of a state tournament run, Titus now said he’s got his eyes on a repeat next season.

“It felt great,” Titus said. “I want to win as much as I can and as often as I can."