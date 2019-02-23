ALBANY — Jordan Titus is hoping the third time is the charm.

The Center Moriches sophomore pinned Len Balducci of Pleasantville in 5:31 at 120 pounds to advance to his third consecutive Division II state final.

Titus, the top seed, has lost in the state final the last two years. He'll wrestle Matt Garland of South Jefferson/Sandy Creek for the title Saturday night at the Times Union Center.

"I feel like I'm wrestling great," Titus said. "If I wrestle like this in the final no one is beating me."