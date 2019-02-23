TODAY'S PAPER
High School Wrestling

Center Moriches' Jordan Titus reaches third straight state wrestling final

Jordan Titus of Center Moriches reacts after defeating

Jordan Titus of Center Moriches reacts after defeating Len Balducci of Pleasantville in a Division II 120-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday. Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
ALBANY — Jordan Titus is hoping the third time is the charm.

The Center Moriches sophomore pinned Len Balducci of Pleasantville in 5:31 at 120 pounds to advance to his third consecutive Division II state final.

Titus, the top seed, has lost in the state final the last two years. He'll wrestle Matt Garland of South Jefferson/Sandy Creek for the title Saturday night at the Times Union Center.

"I feel like I'm wrestling great," Titus said. "If I wrestle like this in the final no one is beating me."

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

