Jordan Titus of Center Moriches defeated Josh Gill of Newfane in a Division II 120-pound preliminary match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Jordan Titus of Center Moriches wrestles Josh Gill of Newfane in a Division II 120-pound preliminary match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Jordan Titus of Center Moriches wrestles Josh Gill of Newfane in a Division II 120-pound preliminary match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Jordan Titus of Center Moriches wrestles Josh Gill of Newfane in a Division II 120-pound preliminary match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.