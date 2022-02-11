The last time there was a Suffolk Division II wrestling championship in February 2020, Max Gallagher and Joe Sparacio wrestled back-to-back, clinching county titles.

It’s been two years and a lot has changed in the world — including Sparacio moving from Bayport-Blue Point and now wrestling for Mattituck.

But not much has changed once the former teammates and childhood friends get on the mat. Bayport-Blue Point junior Gallagher pinned Liam Rogers of Port Jefferson in 2:35 in the 126-pound final and Sparacio followed at 132 with a fall in 3:54 over Tristan Petretti of Shoreham-Wading River as both clinched a spot at the state championship tournament in Albany beginning Feb. 25.

It was the fourth county title for Sparacio, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler, and the third for Gallagher.

"We’ve been wrestling together since kindergarten and it was great to be able to warm up with him," Sparacio said. "It brings back memories of being on the same team."

Now they’ll be teammates again on the Suffolk team that travels to Albany hoping to bring home a state title.

"I feel like it’s definitely my time and I belong more than I ever have," Gallagher said. He finished second in the state in 2020 as a freshman and third in 2019. "I feel like this is my weight class and I’m the guy to beat."

"I’m still working on some stuff," Sparacio said, "but it’s definitely time for me to clutch up and win it."

Gallagher’s Bayport teammate Kyle Barber will be joining them on the trip upstate after upsetting 2020 county champion Craig Jablonski of SWR in the 138-pound final.

"I knew I had to make something happen," Barber said. "I was down and I wasn’t supposed to win but I came through and locked it up and got the pin."

Barber trailed 10-6 in the second period before he secured the pin at 3:22.

"It was amazing," Gallagher said. "I knew all year he could do it, he’s funky like that and catches a lot of kids. I was impressed but I also expected it."

They’ll all be joined upstate by the five champions from Glenn, which took home the team title with 277 points. SWR was second with 189.5 and BBP finished third with 182.

"I always dreamed of this moment," Glenn’s Joe Lacorte said. "I remember being a freshman and sitting in the crowd and saying ‘when I’m a senior this is going to be me.’ It almost didn’t feel real stepping onto the big mat."

Lacorte won 5-2 over Port Jefferson’s Anthony Pipia to win at 160-pounds.

"We work hard everyday and put in the hours and it paid off," Colin Presti, the 170-pound champion said. "It goes to show what the Glenn name and program is all about."