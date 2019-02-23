Wantagh's Josiah Encarnacion at Day 2 of the state wrestling tournament
Josiah Encarnacion of Wantagh defeated Luke Smith of Hauppauge in a Division I 113-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Josiah Encarnacion of Wantagh wrestles Luke Smith of Hauppauge in a Division I 113-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Josh Encarnacion of Wantagh wrestles Luke Smith of Hauppauge in a Division I 113-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Josiah Encarnacion of Wantagh wrestles Luke Smith of Hauppauge in a Division I 113-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Josiah Encarnacion of Wantagh wrestles Luke Smith of Hauppauge in a Division I 113-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Josiah Encarnacion of Wantagh wrestles Luke Smith of Hauppauge in a Division I 113-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Josiah Encarnacion of Wantagh wrestles Luke Smith of Hauppauge in a Division I 113-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.