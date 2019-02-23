Josiah Encarnacion of Wantagh defeated Luke Smith of Hauppauge in a Division I 113-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. He then fell to Greg Diakomihal of Hilton in the final.

Josh Encarnacio, Wantagh vs Luke Smith, Hauppauge in the 113LB Div 1 Semifinal of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019

Josh Encarnacion,Wantagh is pinned in 1st period by Greg Diakomihal, Hilton in the 113LB Div. 1 final of the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany, NY on Feb. 23, 2019.

