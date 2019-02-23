TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Wantagh's Josiah Encarnacion at Day 2 of the state wrestling tournament

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Josiah Encarnacion of Wantagh defeated Luke Smith of Hauppauge in a Division I 113-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. He then fell to Greg Diakomihal of Hilton in the final.

Josh Encarnacio, Wantagh vs Luke Smith, Hauppauge in
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Josh Encarnacio, Wantagh vs Luke Smith, Hauppauge in
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Josh Encarnacio, Wantagh vs Luke Smith, Hauppauge in
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Josh Encarnacio, Wantagh vs Luke Smith, Hauppauge in
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Josh Encarnacio, Wantagh vs Luke Smith, Hauppauge in
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Josh Encarnacio, Wantagh vs Luke Smith, Hauppauge in
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Josh Encarnacion,Wantagh is pinned in 1st period by
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Josh Encarnacion,Wantagh is pinned in 1st period by
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Josh Encarnacio,Wantagh is pinned in 1st period by
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Josiah Encarnacion of Wantagh wrestles Greg Diakomihal of
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Josiah Encarnacion of Wantagh wrestles Greg Diakomihal of Hilton in the Division I 113-pound final at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019

