MacArthur's Killian Foy wins state wrestling semifinal
Killian Foy of MacArthur defeated Anthony Conetta of Massapequa in the Division I 99-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Killian Foy of MacArthur wrestles Anthony Conetta of Massapequa in the Division I 99-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Killian Foy of MacArthur wrestles Anthony Conetta of Massapequa in the Division I 99-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Killian Foy of MacArthur wrestles Anthony Conetta of Massapequa in the Division I 99-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Killian Foy of MacArthur wrestles Anthony Conetta of Massapequa in the Division I 99-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Killian Foy of MacArthur wrestles Anthony Conetta of Massapequa in the Division I 99-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Killian Foy of MacArthur wrestles Anthony Conetta of Massapequa in the Division I 99-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Killian Foy of MacArthur celebrates after defeating Anthony Conetta of Massapequa in the Division I 99-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.