State wrestling tournament: MacArthur's Killian Foy wins preliminary match

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Killian Foy of MacArthur defeated Sal Esposito of Tottenville in a preliminary match against at 99 pounds in the 2019 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

