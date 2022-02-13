Killian Foy remembers the moment vividly.

It was nearly nine months ago that one win for the MacArthur wrestler changed his entire mentality on the mat.

"May 28 at Virginia Beach Duals," Foy recalled. "I majored the Pennsylvania state champ, and I said to myself, ‘You know what, if I can beat him, who else can’t I beat?’ I’m right there with all of them. So I just have to go and prove that to everyone else."

Foy demonstrated that newfound confidence once again on Sunday at Nassau Community College, defeating Matthew Castillo of Port Washington in the 138-pound weight class by major decision, 12-3, at the Nassau Division I wrestling championships.

"I kind of knew coming into this that as long as I’m keeping all my attacks and putting them on their heels, no one can really compete with me," Foy said. "I’ve had a lot of ups and downs and sometimes being a little hesitant, but being able to overcome that during the offseason was probably the biggest change for me — knowing that I can roll with the big guys and that I belong there with them."

Foy, who earned a trip to the state championships Feb. 25-26 at MVP Arena in Albany, said his confidence reached an all-time high entering his senior year and helped propel him toward his third appearance to the competition in pursuit of his first state title.

After finishing second at states as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore, Foy touched on his approach as he prepares to compete at the state championships for the final time.

"I’ve got nothing to lose and I’ve got everything to prove," Foy said. "I’m just going to go out there and lay it all out on the line for one last time."

Another winner who also previously finished in second place upstate — Joseph Manfredi if Herricks, displayed an expression that said it all.

In the ensuing moments after pinning Uniondale’s Angel Banegas in 5 minutes, 16 seconds at 110, Manfredi was expressionless, as if he instantly wanted to return to the mat.

In this case, the state championship mat where he came just short in 2020 at 99, finishing in second place.

Already locked in on the opportunity he waited two years to regain, Manfredi is focused on taking his performance up one final notch this season in Albany.

"I don’t think I wrestled my best today and I just need to keep working and getting better," Manfredi said.

Joseph Clem of Wantagh, a sophomore, earned another state championship opportunity as well with a 3-1 victory over Calhoun’s Ray Adams at 118. He’ll look to bounce back after finishing 0-2 during his previous appearance as an eighth grader.

"I’ve wrestled him a couple of times and I’m just glad I was able to pull it out in the end," Clem said. "I’m going to work hard until we get to states and hopefully I’m able to win it this year."

Other winners on the day included Anthony Connetta of Massapequa, who pinned MacArthur’s Paul Lichter in 1:51 at 145, Wantagh’s Noah Corwin with a 6-2 win over Travis Shaver of Plainedge at 172, Baldwin’s Kwasi Bonsu after pinning Manhasset’s Eric Carlson in 2:27 at 189 and Syosset’s Keno Zachary with a 12-0 victory over Roosevelt’s Kevin Arriaza at 215.