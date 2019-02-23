Rocky Point's Kris Ketchum competes in state wrestling semifinal
Kris Ketchum of Rocky Point wrestles AJ Kovacs of Iona Prep in a Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Kris Ketchum of Rocky Point wrestles AJ Kovacs of Iona Prep in a Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Kris Ketchum of Rocky Point wrestles AJ Kovacs of Iona Prep in a Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Kris Ketchum of Rocky Point wrestles AJ Kovacs of Iona Prep in a Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Kris Ketchum of Rocky Point wrestles AJ Kovacs of Iona Prep in a Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Kris Ketchum of Rocky Point wrestles AJ Kovacs of Iona Prep in a Division I 145-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.