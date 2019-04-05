TODAY'S PAPER
Perseverance pays off for South Side's Kyle Mosher

After placing in previous four state meets, the senior doesn't allow any points in four victories that result in his first championship.

South Side's Kyle Mosher celebrates victory over Penfield's

South Side's Kyle Mosher celebrates victory over Penfield's Cooper Kropman in the 160-pound Division I final at the 2019 NYSPHSAA state championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Feb. 23. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Laura Amato laura.amato@newsday.com
Kyle Mosher had been waiting for this moment.

The South Side senior captured the state 160-pound wrestling title on Feb. 23, defeating Cooper Kropman of Penfield, 8-0. Mosher didn’t allow a point to any of his opponents in four matches during the Division I event in Albany.

“It’s what I’ve been working for my whole career,” said Mosher, who finished the season 45-1. “It was all keeping my head on straight and knowing that you don't get too many opportunities. This was my last one in high school and I had to take advantage.”

Mosher had placed in each of the previous four state tournaments, but couldn’t get over the semifinal hump. He credited his prematch mindset with giving him that extra push this year, more determined than ever to prove himself on the biggest stage.

“Anyone can beat anyone on any given day,” Mosher said. “It's just who brings their A-game on the mat.”

