Kyle Mosher of South Side/East Rockaway defeated Jett Tamcsik of Centereach in their Division I 160-pound match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Kyle Mosher of South Side/East Rockaway wrestles Jett Tamcsik of Centereach in their Division I 160-pound match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.