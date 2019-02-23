TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

South Side/East Rockaway's Kyle Mosher at Day 2 of the state wrestling tournament

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
South Side/East Rockaway's Kyle Mosher defeated Adam Daghestani in the Division I 160-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

South Side/East Rockaway's Kyle Mosher wrestles Adam Daghestani
Photo Credit: Newsday

Photo Credit: Newsday

Photo Credit: Newsday

Photo Credit: Newsday

