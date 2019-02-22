Liam McIntyre of Westhampton defeated Matt Hegi of Mepham in their Division I 195-pound match at the 2019 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

