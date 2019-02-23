ALBANY — Sixth-seeded Liam McIntyre (Westhampton) earned a 4-3 decision over second-seeded Jhordyn Innocent (East Ramapo), advancing to the state wrestling final in the Division I 195-pound weight class.

He'll wrestle No. 1 Sam Deprez (Hilton) on Saturday night at the Times Union Center.

Tied at two, McIntyre earned a takedown with 46 seconds left for a 4-2 lead. Innocent escaped as time expired for the final score of 4-3.