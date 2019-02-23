TODAY'S PAPER
Westhampton's Liam McIntyre reaches state wrestling final at 195 pounds

Westhampton Beach's Liam McIntyre wins the championship match

Westhampton Beach's Liam McIntyre wins the championship match of the 195 pound weight class finals, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Suffolk Community College Brentwood. Photo Credit: George A. Faella

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
ALBANY — Sixth-seeded Liam McIntyre (Westhampton) earned a 4-3 decision over second-seeded Jhordyn Innocent (East Ramapo), advancing to the state wrestling final in the Division I 195-pound weight class.

He'll wrestle No. 1 Sam Deprez (Hilton) on Saturday night at the Times Union Center.

Tied at two, McIntyre earned a takedown with 46 seconds left for a 4-2 lead. Innocent escaped as time expired for the final score of 4-3.

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

