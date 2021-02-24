TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Dylan Sofield of Long Beach controls Massapequas Rob
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Long Beach vs. Massapequa

Print

Massapequa defeated visiting Long Beach, 45-16, in a Nassau wrestling dual meet on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

MORE PHOTOS

Half Hollow Hills East's Sophia Parada (left) fences Photos: Suffolk girls fencing team championships Matthew Hu of Newfield competes against Zach Zukofsky Photos: Suffolk boys fencing team championships Michael Welton of St. John the Baptist drives Photos: St. Anthony's vs. SJB boys hoops Melissa Bell of Freeport gets congratulated by coach Photos: Nassau bowling individual championships Rachel Nossen of Bellmore JFK will not be Photos: Great Neck North vs. Bellmore JFK girls hoops Shannon McGowan of Farmingdale goes past Massapequa's Alexa Photos: Farmingdale vs. Massapequa girls hoops Hauppauge forward Macai John (23) brings the ball Photos: Kings Park vs. Hauppauge boys hoops Michaela Palumbo of Mineola gets a high five Photos: Nassau bowling championships Dayrien Franklin moves the ball while being covered Photos: Deer Park vs. Center Moriches boys hoops Aaron Mendoza of St. Anthony's performs the backstroke Photos: CHSAA boys swimming championships Comsewogue's Noah Giunta prepares to make his turn Photos: Suffolk boys swimming championships Half Hollow Hills East forward Jolie Boyle (12) Photos: Hills East vs. Smithtown West girls hoops Mepham cheerleaders show off their hard work during Photos: Nassau cheerleading meet at Wantagh Jake Solomon #25 of Calhoun, left, drives to Photos: Elmont vs. Calhoun boys hoops Rocky Point's Matt Sloan defeats Mt Sinai's Joe Photos: Rocky Point vs. Mt. Sinai wrestling Brent Bland of Half Hollow Hills West keeps Photos: HHHW vs. Kings Park boys hoops Hauppauge's Colin Buscarino during the the Suffolk High Photos: Suffolk diving championships Emily Psarro of Center Moriches puts the ball Photos: Center Moriches vs. Glenn girls hoops Pat Sanchez #2 of Calhoun, right, shoots from Photos: Calhoun vs. Jericho boys hoops Jaden Ventura #4 of Wantagh, left, guards Antonia Photos: Island Trees vs. Wantagh boys hoops Derek Varlack of Half Hollow Hills East works Photos: Hills East vs. Copiague boys hoops Kellie Sandas of Kellenberg knocks down pins during CHSAA bowling team championships Stefanie Carta of Port Washington finishes her floor Nassau gymnastics championships Jeffrey Douby of Baldwin (21) and Justion Winkler Photos: Farmingdale vs. Baldwin boys hoops
Didn’t find what you were looking for?