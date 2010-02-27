Long Island eight state wrestling champions
LI'S NINE
STATE CHAMPIONS
96 - MARK WEST,
HAUPPAUGE, Fr., 43-0
The Eagles freshman won four bouts, including one by pin and one by technical fall. He beat Eric Lewandowski of Lancaster, 2-1, for the title.
112 - NIGEL McNEIL,
HUNTINGTON, Jr., 38-0
The Blue Devils junior won three bouts by decision and one by technical fall. He downed Longwood's Malik Rasheed in a rematch of the Suffolk final, 11-2, for the crown.
119 - DAMON Mc QUEEN, HUNTINGTON, Sr., 42-1
He won an exciting 9-7 overtime bout with defending state champion Grant Greene of St. Anthony's. He became Huntington's 25th state champion, a state record.
125 - NICK ARUJAU,
SYOSSET, Sr., 38-0
He won his third state crown with a 7-5 win over Justis Flamio of Mahopac. He finished his career with 123 straight wins, a Nassau record.
130 - NICK MEINSEN,
GLENN, Sr., 42-0
He became the first state champ in Glenn history with a 6-0 win over Taylor Laraia of Newburgh.
140 - STEPHEN DUTTON, ROCKY POINT, Sr., 48-0
Survived a bout with the flu to win four bouts, including a win by technical fall over Jim Kloc of Iroquois in 5:59 to win his second state crown.
145 - ANDY RODRIGUEZ, CENTRAL ISLIP, Sr., 35-0
Earned his second straight state championship in the ultimate tiebreaker. Tied at 2, he held Tony Carlo of Farrell down for the 30-second ride-out win.
160 - ANTHONY VOLPE, ROCKY POINT, Sr., 43-1
Bulldozed his way through the weight class with two major decisions and two decisions, including an 11-4 win over Huntington junior Louis Puca.
171 - BILLY COGGINS, ROCKY POINT, Sr., 46-1
His takedown late in the third period allowed him to beat Joe Kavanagh of Wantagh, 3-2. The win also clinched Rocky Point's state team title.