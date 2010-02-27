Long Island eight state wrestling champions

LI'S NINE

STATE CHAMPIONS

96 - MARK WEST,

HAUPPAUGE, Fr., 43-0

The Eagles freshman won four bouts, including one by pin and one by technical fall. He beat Eric Lewandowski of Lancaster, 2-1, for the title.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

112 - NIGEL McNEIL,

HUNTINGTON, Jr., 38-0

The Blue Devils junior won three bouts by decision and one by technical fall. He downed Longwood's Malik Rasheed in a rematch of the Suffolk final, 11-2, for the crown.

119 - DAMON Mc QUEEN, HUNTINGTON, Sr., 42-1

He won an exciting 9-7 overtime bout with defending state champion Grant Greene of St. Anthony's. He became Huntington's 25th state champion, a state record.

125 - NICK ARUJAU,

SYOSSET, Sr., 38-0

He won his third state crown with a 7-5 win over Justis Flamio of Mahopac. He finished his career with 123 straight wins, a Nassau record.

130 - NICK MEINSEN,

GLENN, Sr., 42-0

He became the first state champ in Glenn history with a 6-0 win over Taylor Laraia of Newburgh.

140 - STEPHEN DUTTON, ROCKY POINT, Sr., 48-0

Survived a bout with the flu to win four bouts, including a win by technical fall over Jim Kloc of Iroquois in 5:59 to win his second state crown.

145 - ANDY RODRIGUEZ, CENTRAL ISLIP, Sr., 35-0

Earned his second straight state championship in the ultimate tiebreaker. Tied at 2, he held Tony Carlo of Farrell down for the 30-second ride-out win.

160 - ANTHONY VOLPE, ROCKY POINT, Sr., 43-1

Bulldozed his way through the weight class with two major decisions and two decisions, including an 11-4 win over Huntington junior Louis Puca.

171 - BILLY COGGINS, ROCKY POINT, Sr., 46-1

His takedown late in the third period allowed him to beat Joe Kavanagh of Wantagh, 3-2. The win also clinched Rocky Point's state team title.