SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Long Island's 2022 state wrestling champions

Meet the eight wrestlers from Long Island high schools who captured state wrestling championships this season. (Wrestlers ordered by weight class)

Dunia Sibomana

Long Beach, 8th grade, 102 pounds (Div. I)
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Joe Manfredi

Herricks, sophomore, 110 pounds (Div. I)
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Matt Marlow

Marlow, Northport, sophomore, 118 pounds (Div. I)
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams

Max Gallagher

Bayport-Blue Point, junior, 126 pounds (Div. II)
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Joe Sparacio

Mattituck, senior, 132 pounds (Div. II)
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Stephen Lukas

Eastport-South Manor, senior, 138 pounds (Div. I)
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams

Jordan Soriano

Clarke, senior, 138 pounds (Div. II)
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Jackson Polo

Cold Spring Harbor, senior, 145 pounds (Div. II)
Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

