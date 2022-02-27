Long Island's 2022 state wrestling champions
Meet the eight wrestlers from Long Island high schools who captured state wrestling championships this season. (Wrestlers ordered by weight class)
Dunia Sibomana
Long Beach, 8th grade, 102 pounds (Div. I)
Joe Manfredi
Herricks, sophomore, 110 pounds (Div. I)
Matt Marlow
Marlow, Northport, sophomore, 118 pounds (Div. I)
Max Gallagher
Bayport-Blue Point, junior, 126 pounds (Div. II)
Joe Sparacio
Mattituck, senior, 132 pounds (Div. II)
Stephen Lukas
Eastport-South Manor, senior, 138 pounds (Div. I)
Jordan Soriano
Clarke, senior, 138 pounds (Div. II)
Jackson Polo
Cold Spring Harbor, senior, 145 pounds (Div. II)