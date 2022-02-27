Meet the eight wrestlers from Long Island high schools who captured state wrestling championships this season. (Wrestlers ordered by weight class)

Dunia Sibomana Long Beach, 8th grade, 102 pounds (Div. I)

Joe Manfredi Herricks, sophomore, 110 pounds (Div. I)

Matt Marlow Marlow, Northport, sophomore, 118 pounds (Div. I)

Max Gallagher Bayport-Blue Point, junior, 126 pounds (Div. II)

Joe Sparacio Mattituck, senior, 132 pounds (Div. II)

Stephen Lukas Eastport-South Manor, senior, 138 pounds (Div. I)

Jordan Soriano Clarke, senior, 138 pounds (Div. II)