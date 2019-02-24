Meet Long Island's five state wrestling champions
Meet the five Long Island wrestlers who took home titles at the NYSPHSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Times Union Center in Albany.
Jordan Titus, Center Moriches
Division II, 120 pounds
Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor
Division I, 138 pounds
Dan Mauriello, Hauppauge
Division I, 152 pounds
Kyle Mosher, South Side/East Rockaway
DIvision I, 160 pounds
Joey Slackman, Commack
DIvision I, 285 pounds
