Meet the five Long Island wrestlers who took home titles at the NYSPHSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Times Union Center in Albany.

Jordan Titus, Center Moriches Division II, 120 pounds

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor Division I, 138 pounds

Dan Mauriello, Hauppauge Division I, 152 pounds

Kyle Mosher, South Side/East Rockaway DIvision I, 160 pounds