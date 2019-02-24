TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Meet Long Island's five state wrestling champions

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Meet the five Long Island wrestlers who took home titles at the NYSPHSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Times Union Center in Albany.

Jordan Titus, Center Moriches

Jordan Titus, Center Moriches celebrates after he defeats
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Division II, 120 pounds

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor

Adam Busiello, Eastport-South Manor pins his opponent and
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Division I, 138 pounds

Dan Mauriello, Hauppauge

Dan Mauriello, Hauppauge defeats Warren McDougald, Niagara Wheatfield
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Division I, 152 pounds

Kyle Mosher, South Side/East Rockaway

Kyle Mosher, South Side/East Rockaway defeats Cooper Kropman
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

DIvision I, 160 pounds

Joey Slackman, Commack

Joey Slackman, Commack defeats Myles Norris, Freeport 4-2
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

DIvision I, 285 pounds

