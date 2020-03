Meet the eight Long Island wrestlers who took home titles at the NYSPHSAA state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Times Union Center in Albany.

Matt Campo, Mt. Sinai Division II, 170 pounds

Jordan Titus, Center Moriches Division II, 126 pounds

Matt Rogers, Wantagh Division I, 182 pounds

Christian Hansen, Cold Spring Harbor Division II, 152 pounds

Gage DeNatale, Locust Valley Division II, 132 pounds

Malik Leftenant, Copiague Division I, 220 pounds

Zach Redding, Eastport-South Manor Division I, 132 pounds