Huntington wrestling coach Lou Giani Sr., 86, dies

Lou Giani Sr. was one of Long Island’s most feared wrestlers and also molded state champions and the greatest mat dynasty the area has known at Huntington High School.

He died at Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk in Northport surrounded by family early Tuesday after a four-year battle with pulmonary thrombosis. He was 86.

"Coach Giani is a wrestling legend in every aspect of the sport," said former East Islip coach Guy Leggio. "He is the godfather of New York State wrestling. He was a fierce competitor and became an iconic coach. He earned the respect of generations of wrestlers for his guidance and passion for the sport that ultimately helped them become positive role models in society."

After a lifetime of achievement as both a wrestler and coach, Giani was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Oklahoma in 2003, one of just a handful of high school coaches ever to be so honored.

During his career he developed 23 state champions – an all-time record for one classification. No other coach had matched that total until the state went to two classifications.

"It’s an incredible record that can never be broken unless they go back to one classification," said former assistant coach Jim Hoops, who now serves as the coordinator of physical education and athletics for the Huntington Union Free School District. "Coach Giani was the master of preparation. He could teach a move and break it down into easy-to-understand sequences. He had drilling techniques and philosophy that were perfected."

Giani was born in New York City and moved to Huntington in 1949. He graduated in 1953 after he became Huntington’s first Suffolk County wrestling champion, winning the 141-pound weight class.

"We were high school sweethearts and got married right after high school," said his wife of 65 years, Rose Giani. "He would eat, drink and sleep wrestling. But he worked very hard to be a great provider for his family and he was a very good father and husband."

Giani worked toward a shot at a gold medal in the 1960 Olympics in Rome. He was a two-time YMCA national champion in 1958 and 1959 and earned the gold medal at the 1959 Pan-Am Games.

He represented the United States in the 1960 Olympics in freestyle at 136.5 pounds. He had wins over wrestlers from Italy and Iraq and a loss to an Iranian at which time he was withdrawn from the Games due to a mastoid infection.

"He was always training for the Olympics and going to school at night," Rose said. "He earned that Master’s degree in Education from Dowling College."

After a 19-year career with the Grumman Aerospace Corporation, during which Giani rose to group leader on the Lunar Module project for NASA, he took on teaching and coaching duties.

Giani had a career record of 436-36-1, including 28 undefeated seasons, for a winning percentage of .923. He briefly coached for two years at Eastern Military Academy before leading Huntington to nine Suffolk titles and crowning 61 individual champions from 1971-2008. The Blue Devils won a Suffolk record 81 consecutive dual meets from 1995-2004.

He was inducted into the Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame in 1995 and the New York State Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1997.

Giani and Gombatista Jumper Leggio of Bay Shore became lifelong friends through competition.

"We first met in 1952 on the mat where our paths crossed a few times," Leggio said. "And we traveled the country wrestling for the New York Athletic Club. We became family – the best of friends. We bought land in Gilbertsville and went hunting together all the time. I’m going to miss him."

"I saw him last week and he was struggling but I made him laugh," Jumper Leggio said. "I said, ‘you’re the only guy I know that lives with his 104-year-old mother-in-law.’ And she [Connie Fusaro] supported him all through the years, always cooking for his wrestlers, wonderful lady."

Giani loved everything outdoors, hunting, fishing and golf.

"Sitting in a tree stand was his peaceful place," Leggio said. "He’d be quietly scouting the area and waiting and observing. It was very similar to his coaching style which was all about scouting an opponent and looking for ways to beat him. He was masterful."

Rose Giani said her husband had a unique touch with his wrestlers, able to connect with each of them.

"He was no-nonsense and kept them all in line," she said. "And they loved him for caring so deeply for them. He was tough and disciplined and knew when a kid really needed him. He was so proud of them as they became doctors, lawyers, law enforcement and military – all walks of life."

He is survived by his sons Lou Giani Jr. [wife Marie] of Huntington, Joe Giani [wife Linda] of Centerport and daughter Rosemarie Canino [husband Tony] in Greenlawn, seven grandkids and five great grandchildren.

Visitation is private at the M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. A funeral mass will be held at St. Hugh of Lincoln Church in Huntington Station at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Private burial to follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Huntington.

With Andy Slawson