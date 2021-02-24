There’s a difference between hearing and listening. It is one of the key components that Ron Serrano uses to teach his wrestlers.

"You listen, you learn," Serrano said. "We are a very disciplined team. We had 55 guys in the room and we had no COVID issues in a month of working. We stayed away from parties and social gatherings and followed the government-issued safety protocols. And we go out there and win."

In a battle of two of Long Island’s unbeaten programs, Massapequa bested Long Beach, 45-16, before an enthusiastic crowd Wednesday night in Massapequa.

And Serrano made it very clear who he thinks is the best wrestling team in the state.

"We are such a disciplined group and we feel we’re unquestionably better than every team in the state," he said. "I’m very proud of this team."

Massapequa improved to 6-0 and Long Beach fell to 5-1.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After the teams split the first four bouts, Ohio State-bound Chase Liardi broke a 10-10 tie with a first-period pin in 1:46 over Long Beach sophomore Mike Berube at 132 pounds for a 16-10 lead.

"We had to get the momentum back and having a great crowd brings so much energy," said Liardi, who improved to 6-0. "I wanted to get the team fired up."

He did.

The middle of the Massapequa lineup helped it pull away after Long Beach drew within 16-13 on Jeremiah Ecchevarria’s 2-1 win over Cal Milano at 138 pounds.

Long Beach junior Wyatt Parker gained a first-period takedown for an early 2-0 lead on Alex Giuliani at 152 pounds before the two battled through a scoreless second period as the Marines threatened to tie the team score.

"We had an opportunity there in a tight bout," said Long Beach coach Ray Adams. "It was a tossup at that weight and both guys wrestled really well but you have to get off the bottom to win. And Massapequa did a better job of getting bonus points."

Giuliani gained an escape in the third period and used a takedown with 53 seconds left for a 3-2 win.

"I had to control him for a long time," Giuliani said. "I knew it was a key match."

Giuliani started a string of three consecutive Massapequa wins for a 31-13 lead. Luke Ciolino and Anthony Conetta put together back-to-back pinsin the spurt. Ciolino pinned Luke Anfossi in 1:23 at 152 pounds and Conetta put the squeeze on Yehuda Bitton in 1:30 at 160 pounds.

The dual-meet clincher came when Anthony DiGennaro outpointed Peter Navarette,9-6, at 189 pounds for a 34-16 lead.

"We’re very tough at the top of the lineup with the bigger guys," Serrano said. "They’re very athletic and for such a shortened season our guys have put in the work and came here in incredible shape."