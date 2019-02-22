TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

State wrestling tournament: Mt. Sinai's Matt Campo wins quarterfinal bout

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Matt Campo of Mount Sinai defeated Josh Mayden of Camden in a 152-pound Division II quarterfinal bout at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Matt Campo Mount Sinai wrestles Josh Mayden..Camden in
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Matt Campo of Mount Sinai wrestles Josh Mayden of Camden in a 152-pound Division II quarterfinal bout at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Matt Campo Mount Sinai wrestles Josh Mayden..Camden in
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Matt Campo of Mount Sinai wrestles Josh Mayden of Camden in a 152-pound Division II quarterfinal bout at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Matt Campo Mount Sinai wrestles Josh Mayden..Camden in
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Matt Campo of Mount Sinai wrestles Josh Mayden of Camden in a 152-pound Division II quarterfinal bout at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Matt Campo Mount Sinai wrestles Josh Mayden.Camden in
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Matt Campo of Mount Sinai wrestles Josh Mayden of Camden in a 152-pound Division II quarterfinal bout at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Austin Lamb Tioga vs Ray Costa Cold Spring State wrestling: CSH's Costa wrestles in quarterfinal
Mt. SinaiÕs Gabby Satori drives to the basket Suffolk small school final: Mt. Sinai vs. Pierson
Hauppauge's Dan Mauriello discusses his double-overtime win in Hauppauge's Mauriello on his double-overtime win
Highlights from Mt. Sinai junior Matt Campo's first-round Highlights: Campo's first-round victory at state tournament
Highlights from Center Moriches sophomore Jordan Titus' first-round Highlights: Titus' first-round victory at state tourney
South Side senior Kyle Mosher reflects on his South Side's Mosher reflects on career at state tourney