TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
40° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

Mt. Sinai's Matt Campo competes in state semifinal

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Matt Campo of Mt. Sinai wrestled Mike Squires of Norwich in a DIvision II 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Matt Campo, Mount Sinai vs Mike Squires, Norwich
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Matt Campo of Mt. Sinai wrestles Mike Squires of Norwich in a DIvision II 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Matt Campo, Mount Sinai vs Mike Squires, Norwich
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Matt Campo of Mt. Sinai wrestles Mike Squires of Norwich in a DIvision II 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Matt Campo, Mount Sinai vs Mike Squires, Norwich
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Matt Campo of Mt. Sinai wrestles Mike Squires of Norwich in a DIvision II 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Matt Campo, Mount Sinai vs Mike Squires, Norwich
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Matt Campo of Mt. Sinai wrestles Mike Squires of Norwich in a DIvision II 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Matt Campo, Mount Sinai vs Mike Squires, Norwich
Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

Matt Campo of Mt. Sinai wrestles Mike Squires of Norwich in a DIvision II 152-pound semifinal at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Championships at the Times-Union Arena in Albany on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Jared Weinhaus Sachem East vs Gregor McNeil, Hilton Sachem East's Weinhaus competes in state semifinal
Anthony Conetta, Massapequa vs Killian Foy, MacArthur in MacArthur's Foy wins state semifinal
Jacob Null, Dodgeville-Oppen-Epha vs Gaven Bell, Cold Spring CSH's Bell competes in state semifinal
Jordan Titus, Center Moriches vs Len Balducci, Pleasantville Center Moriches' Titus wins state wrestling semi
Rick Delia, Port Jefferson vs Micah Roes, Lowville Port Jeff's Delia at state wrestling semifinal
James Schafer, Palmyra-Macedon vs Max Gallagher, Bayport-BluePoint in BBP's Gallagher at state wrestling semfinal