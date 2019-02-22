Max Gallagher of Bayport-Blue Point defeated Joey Florence of Bgah in a Division II 99-pound preliminary bout at the 2019 NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Times-Union Center in Albany on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

