Nassau Division I wrestling champions 2019

Meet the wrestlers who won Nassau County championships in 2019 in Division I. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)

Anthony Conetta ​​​​​​Massapequa 99 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

Anthony Conetta

​​​​​​Massapequa 

99 pounds

Chase Liardi Massapequa 106 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

Chase Liardi 

Massapequa

106 pounds

Josiah Encarnacion Wantagh 113 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

Josiah Encarnacion

Wantagh

113 pounds

George Oroudjov Syosset 120 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

George Oroudjov

Syosset

120 pounds

Jake Schneider MacArthur 126 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

Jake Schneider 

MacArthur

126 pounds

Xavier Pommells Uniondale 132 pounds
Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

Xavier Pommells

Uniondale

132 pounds

Kyle Althenn Mepham 138 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

Kyle Althenn

Mepham

138 pounds

Lee Mauras Freeport 145 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

Lee Mauras

Freeport

145 pounds

Garrett Gibbons Massapequa 152 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

Garrett Gibbons 

Massapequa

152 pounds

Kyle Mosher ​​​​​​South East 160 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

Kyle Mosher

​​​​​​South East 

160 pounds

Matt Rogers Wantagh 170 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

Matt Rogers 

Wantagh

170 pounds

Angelo Petrakis Massapequa 182 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

Angelo Petrakis 

Massapequa

182 pounds

Matt Hegi Mepham 195 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

Matt Hegi 

Mepham

195 pounds

Deaquan Stuart Roosevelt 220 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

Deaquan Stuart 

Roosevelt 

220 pounds

Obrien Dorceus Uniondale 285 pounds
Photo Credit: Photos by Alan J Schaefer/Action/Alan J Schaefer

Obrien Dorceus 

Uniondale

285 pounds

