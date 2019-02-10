Nassau Division I wrestling champions 2019
Meet the wrestlers who won Nassau County championships in 2019 in Division I. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)
Anthony Conetta
Massapequa
99 pounds
Chase Liardi
Massapequa
106 pounds
Josiah Encarnacion
Wantagh
113 pounds
George Oroudjov
Syosset
120 pounds
Jake Schneider
MacArthur
126 pounds
Xavier Pommells
Uniondale
132 pounds
Kyle Althenn
Mepham
138 pounds
Lee Mauras
Freeport
145 pounds
Garrett Gibbons
Massapequa
152 pounds
Kyle Mosher
South East
160 pounds
Matt Rogers
Wantagh
170 pounds
Angelo Petrakis
Massapequa
182 pounds
Matt Hegi
Mepham
195 pounds
Deaquan Stuart
Roosevelt
220 pounds
Obrien Dorceus
Uniondale
285 pounds
