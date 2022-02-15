TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau Division I wrestling champions for 2022

Meet the wrestlers who won Nassau individual championships in 2022 in Division I.

Dunia Sibomana of Long Beach during match against
Credit: Errol Anderson

Dunia Sibomana: Long Beach, 102 pounds

Joseph Manfredi of Herricks defeated Angel Banegas of
Credit: Errol Anderson

Joseph Manfredi: Herricks, 110 pounds

Wantagh's Joseph Clem, top, looks for back points
Credit: Bryan Bennett

Joseph Clem: Wantagh, 118 pounds

Ryan Arbeit of Wantagh, left, battles Santiago Pelaez
Credit: James Escher

Ryan Arbeit: Wantagh, 126 pounds

Kyle Moore, Grey and Blue, Division, squares off
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Kyle Moore: Division, 132 pounds

Killian Foy of MacArthur, top, wrestles Jacob Brockey
Credit: James Escher

Killian Foy: MacArthur, 138 pounds

Anthony Conetta of Massapequa HS defeated Paul Lichter
Credit: Errol Anderson

Anthony Conetta: Massapequa, 145 pounds

Wantagh's Ben Rogers looks to turn Brentwood's Michael
Credit: Bryan Bennett

Ben Rogers: Wantagh, 160 pounds

Josh Gendlin of Hewlett defeated Joseph Mattei of
Credit: Errol Anderson

Josh Gendlin: Hewlett, 160 pounds

Noah Corwin, Black, Wantagh, squares off and wins
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Noah Corwin: Wantagh, 172 pounds

Kwasi Bonsu of Baldwin celebrates after defeating Eric
Credit: Errol Anderson

Kwasi Bonsu: Baldwin, 189 pounds

Keno Zachary, white Syosset, squares off and wins
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Keno Zachary: Syosset, 215 pounds

Romeo Turcios, green, Westbury, squares off and wins
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Romeo Turcios: Westbury, 285 pounds

