Nassau Division I wrestling champions for 2022
Meet the wrestlers who won Nassau individual championships in 2022 in Division I.
Dunia Sibomana: Long Beach, 102 pounds
Joseph Manfredi: Herricks, 110 pounds
Joseph Clem: Wantagh, 118 pounds
Ryan Arbeit: Wantagh, 126 pounds
Kyle Moore: Division, 132 pounds
Killian Foy: MacArthur, 138 pounds
Anthony Conetta: Massapequa, 145 pounds
Ben Rogers: Wantagh, 160 pounds
Josh Gendlin: Hewlett, 160 pounds
Noah Corwin: Wantagh, 172 pounds
Kwasi Bonsu: Baldwin, 189 pounds
Keno Zachary: Syosset, 215 pounds
Romeo Turcios: Westbury, 285 pounds