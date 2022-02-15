Nassau Division I wrestling champions for 2022

Meet the wrestlers who won Nassau individual championships in 2022 in Division I.

Dunia Sibomana: Long Beach, 102 pounds

Joseph Manfredi: Herricks, 110 pounds

Joseph Clem: Wantagh, 118 pounds

Ryan Arbeit: Wantagh, 126 pounds

Kyle Moore: Division, 132 pounds

Killian Foy: MacArthur, 138 pounds

Anthony Conetta: Massapequa, 145 pounds

Ben Rogers: Wantagh, 160 pounds

Josh Gendlin: Hewlett, 160 pounds

Noah Corwin: Wantagh, 172 pounds

Kwasi Bonsu: Baldwin, 189 pounds

Keno Zachary: Syosset, 215 pounds