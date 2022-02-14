Nassau Division II wrestling champions 2022

Meet the wrestlers who won Nassau indivisual championships in 2022 in Division I. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)

William Grassini: Clarke, 102 pounds

Raymond McNulty: Cold Spring Harbor, 110 pounds

Jack Godoy: Seaford, 118 pounds

Evan Shriberg: Locust Valley, 126 pounds

Louis Cannata: Seaford, 132 pounds

Jordan Soriano: Clarke, 138 pounds

Jackson Polo: Cold Spring Harbor, 145 pounds

Ryan Romano: Island Trees, 152 pounds

Jack Forte: Clarke, 160 pounds

Ryan Mastropaolo: Island Trees, 132 pounds

Justin Soriano: Clarke, 189 pounds

Garrett Geraci: Cold Spring Harbor, 215