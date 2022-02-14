Nassau Division II wrestling champions 2022
Meet the wrestlers who won Nassau indivisual championships in 2022 in Division I. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)
William Grassini: Clarke, 102 pounds
Raymond McNulty: Cold Spring Harbor, 110 pounds
Jack Godoy: Seaford, 118 pounds
Evan Shriberg: Locust Valley, 126 pounds
Louis Cannata: Seaford, 132 pounds
Jordan Soriano: Clarke, 138 pounds
Jackson Polo: Cold Spring Harbor, 145 pounds
Ryan Romano: Island Trees, 152 pounds
Jack Forte: Clarke, 160 pounds
Ryan Mastropaolo: Island Trees, 132 pounds
Justin Soriano: Clarke, 189 pounds
Garrett Geraci: Cold Spring Harbor, 215
John Zabieski-Ramos: North Shore, 285 pounds