Wrestling

Nassau Division II wrestling champions 2022

Meet the wrestlers who won Nassau indivisual championships in 2022 in Division I. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)

Clarke's William Grassini defeats Seaford's Brenden Wilson in
Credit: Bob Sorensen

William Grassini: Clarke, 102 pounds

Cold Spring Harbor's Raymond McNulty, right, wrestles Warrensburg-Bolton's
Credit: Adrian Kraus

Raymond McNulty: Cold Spring Harbor, 110 pounds

Seaford's Jack Godoy defeat's Carle Place's Jack Parise
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Jack Godoy: Seaford, 118 pounds

Locust Valley's Evan Shriberg defeat's North Shore's Matteo
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Evan Shriberg: Locust Valley, 126 pounds

Seaford's Louis Cannata defeats Cold Spring Harbor's Michael
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Louis Cannata: Seaford, 132 pounds

Clarke's Jordan Soriano defeats Cold Spring Harbor's Greyson
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Jordan Soriano: Clarke, 138 pounds

Cold Spring Harbor's Jackson Polo defeats Clarke's John
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Jackson Polo: Cold Spring Harbor, 145 pounds

Island Trees Ryan Romano defeats ClarkeÕs Justin Gonzalez
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Ryan Romano: Island Trees, 152 pounds

Clarke's Jack Forte defeats North Shore's Nicholas Suraci
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Jack Forte: Clarke, 160 pounds

Island Trees Ryan Mastropaolo defeats Cold Spring Harbor's
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Ryan Mastropaolo: Island Trees, 132 pounds

Clarke's Justin Soriano defeats Cold Spring Harbor's Beau
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Justin Soriano: Clarke, 189 pounds

Cold Spring Harbor's Garrett Geraci defeats Locust Valley's
Credit: Bob Sorensen

Garrett Geraci: Cold Spring Harbor, 215

North Shore's John Zabieski Ramos defeats Seaford's Neriel
Credit: Bob Sorensen

John Zabieski-Ramos: North Shore, 285 pounds

