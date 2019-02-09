TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau Division II wrestling championships results

Full results from the 2019 Nassau Division II wrestling championships at Cold Spring Harbor.

Cold Spring Harbor's Gaven Belle reacts after his

Cold Spring Harbor's Gaven Belle reacts after his win at 160 pounds in the Nassau Division II wrestling finals at Cold Spring Harbor on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
  Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By Newsday Staff
Finals

99: Jackson Polo (CSH) dec Anthony Scicutella (LV (9-5)

106: Ryan Romano (IT) dec Kyle Shriberg (LV) (5-2)

113: Jake Murphey (SEA) dec Max Hawkinson (CSH) (5-1)

120: Joe Contrastano (WHE) tech fall Vinny Butrico (IT) (15-0)

126: Vincent Marchand (LV) dec Vito Rodriguez (LV) (6-1)

132: Gage DeNatale (LV) tech fall Andrew Volpi (SEA) (16-0)

138: Michael Leandrou (OB) dec Tom Lynch (SEA) (9-8)

145: Ray Costa (CSH) pin Joe Blasi (SEA) (2:54)

152: Austin Carman (CLK) mjr dec Jacob Bruno (CSH) (18-7)

160: Gaven Belle (CSH) pin Dean Sheinman (WHE) (3:13)

170: Brendan O’Hagan (SEA) pin Maxwell DeLeon (CLK) (1:06)

182: Patt Quinn (SEA) dec Patrick Fallon (LV) (7-3)

195: Kolton Gagnon (CSH) pin Hunter Wing (SEA) (1:55)

220: Karle Ozzie Bouyer (CLK) pin Ethan Burdo (CSH) (5:31)

285: Jake Rankin (OB) dec Nick Brandi (SEA) (1-0)

3rd/4th place matches

99: Erick Velasquez (OB) dec Matt Bertram (SEA) (4-3)

106: Vito Valentino (SEA) dec Gabe Gabera (CLK) (3-1)

113: Jack Croke (LV) dec Vinny Ciambona (IT) (6-2)

120: Matthew Scicutella (LV) dec Lucas Johnson (LV) (4-3)

126: Shane McClernon (SEA) won INJ 132: Elvin Romano (IT) dec Sean McAuley (CSH) (6-4)

138: CJ Geraci (CSH) pin Adit Dutta (LV) (4:42)

145: Roarke Creeden (LV) dec Thomas Coll (LV) (7-6)

152: Matt Mannino (CSH) dec Ryan Mastropaolo (IT) (3-2)

160: Joe Aguas (CLK) mjr dec Steven Mushorn (OB) (13-3)

170: Matthew Jones (LV) pin Jon Feinberg (CSH) (4:10)

182: Mike Sinisi (CP) pin Ben Curry (CSH) (4:10)

195: Frank Politi (SEA) dec Rich Ornellas (IT) (6-1)

220: Nick Vaccaro (CP) dec Nick Luciano (SEA) (6-5)

285: Benjamin Lizza (LV) dec Tommy Ciano (IT) (2-0)

Team scores: Cold Spring Harbor 267, Seaford 252, Locust Valley 246

Most Outstanding Wrestler: Austin Carman (CLK)

Most Pines Least Time: Ray Costa (CSH) (Four Pins in 6:42)

