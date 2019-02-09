Nassau Division II wrestling championships results
Full results from the 2019 Nassau Division II wrestling championships at Cold Spring Harbor.
Finals
99: Jackson Polo (CSH) dec Anthony Scicutella (LV (9-5)
106: Ryan Romano (IT) dec Kyle Shriberg (LV) (5-2)
113: Jake Murphey (SEA) dec Max Hawkinson (CSH) (5-1)
120: Joe Contrastano (WHE) tech fall Vinny Butrico (IT) (15-0)
126: Vincent Marchand (LV) dec Vito Rodriguez (LV) (6-1)
132: Gage DeNatale (LV) tech fall Andrew Volpi (SEA) (16-0)
138: Michael Leandrou (OB) dec Tom Lynch (SEA) (9-8)
145: Ray Costa (CSH) pin Joe Blasi (SEA) (2:54)
152: Austin Carman (CLK) mjr dec Jacob Bruno (CSH) (18-7)
160: Gaven Belle (CSH) pin Dean Sheinman (WHE) (3:13)
170: Brendan O’Hagan (SEA) pin Maxwell DeLeon (CLK) (1:06)
182: Patt Quinn (SEA) dec Patrick Fallon (LV) (7-3)
195: Kolton Gagnon (CSH) pin Hunter Wing (SEA) (1:55)
220: Karle Ozzie Bouyer (CLK) pin Ethan Burdo (CSH) (5:31)
285: Jake Rankin (OB) dec Nick Brandi (SEA) (1-0)
3rd/4th place matches
99: Erick Velasquez (OB) dec Matt Bertram (SEA) (4-3)
106: Vito Valentino (SEA) dec Gabe Gabera (CLK) (3-1)
113: Jack Croke (LV) dec Vinny Ciambona (IT) (6-2)
120: Matthew Scicutella (LV) dec Lucas Johnson (LV) (4-3)
126: Shane McClernon (SEA) won INJ 132: Elvin Romano (IT) dec Sean McAuley (CSH) (6-4)
138: CJ Geraci (CSH) pin Adit Dutta (LV) (4:42)
145: Roarke Creeden (LV) dec Thomas Coll (LV) (7-6)
152: Matt Mannino (CSH) dec Ryan Mastropaolo (IT) (3-2)
160: Joe Aguas (CLK) mjr dec Steven Mushorn (OB) (13-3)
170: Matthew Jones (LV) pin Jon Feinberg (CSH) (4:10)
182: Mike Sinisi (CP) pin Ben Curry (CSH) (4:10)
195: Frank Politi (SEA) dec Rich Ornellas (IT) (6-1)
220: Nick Vaccaro (CP) dec Nick Luciano (SEA) (6-5)
285: Benjamin Lizza (LV) dec Tommy Ciano (IT) (2-0)
Team scores: Cold Spring Harbor 267, Seaford 252, Locust Valley 246
Most Outstanding Wrestler: Austin Carman (CLK)
Most Pines Least Time: Ray Costa (CSH) (Four Pins in 6:42)
