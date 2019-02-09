Nassau Division II wrestling champions 2019
Meet the wrestlers who won Nassau County championships in 2019 in Division II. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)
99 pounds
Jackson Polo, Cold Spring Harbor
106 pounds
Ryan Romano, Island Trees
113 pounds
Jake Murphey, Seaford
120 pounds
Joe Contrastano, Wheatley
126 pounds
Vincent Marchand, Locust Valley
132 pounds
Gage DeNatale, Locust Valley
138 pounds
Michael Leandrou, Oyster Bay
145 pounds
152 pounds
Austin Carman, Clarke
160 pounds
Gaven Belle, Cold Spring Harbor
170 pounds
Brendan O’Hagan, Seaford
182 pounds
Patt Quinn, Seaford
195 pounds
Kolton Gagnon, Cold Spring Harbor
220 pounds
Karle Ozzie Bouyer, Clarke
285 pounds
Jake Rankin, Oyster Bay
