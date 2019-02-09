TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau Division II wrestling champions 2019

Meet the wrestlers who won Nassau County championships in 2019 in Division II. 

Oyster Bay's Jake Rankin, rear, wrestles Seaford's Nick

Oyster Bay's Jake Rankin, rear, wrestles Seaford's Nick Brandi at 285 pounds during the Nassau Division II wrestling finals at Cold Spring Harbor on Saturday. Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Meet the wrestlers who won Nassau County championships in 2019 in Division II. (Wrestlers are listed in weight class order.)

99 pounds

Jackson Polo, Cold Spring Harbor

106 pounds

Ryan Romano, Island Trees

113 pounds

Jake Murphey, Seaford

120 pounds

Joe Contrastano, Wheatley

126 pounds

Vincent Marchand, Locust Valley

132 pounds

Gage DeNatale, Locust Valley

138 pounds

Michael Leandrou, Oyster Bay

145 pounds

Ray Costa, Cold Spring Harbor

152 pounds

Austin Carman, Clarke

160 pounds

Gaven Belle, Cold Spring Harbor

170 pounds

Brendan O’Hagan, Seaford

182 pounds

Patt Quinn, Seaford

195 pounds

Kolton Gagnon, Cold Spring Harbor

220 pounds

Karle Ozzie Bouyer, Clarke

285 pounds

Jake Rankin, Oyster Bay

