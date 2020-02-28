TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
37° Good Afternoon
Jordan Soriano of Clake wrestles agains Hunter Devins
SportsHigh SchoolWrestling

New York state wrestling championships

Print

Scenes from the 2020 New York high school state wrestling championships at the Times Union Center in Albany, held Feb. 28-29.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Our lady of Mercy's Samantha Shea (12) hugs Photos: Our Lady of Mercy vs. Sacred Heart in the CHSAA playoffs Dylan Trenaman #34 of Port Washington, left, gets Photos: Syosset vs. Port Washington in the Nassau 'AA' playoffs Massapequa's Thomas Spero works the baseline against Tyrel Photos: Massapequa vs. Farmingdale in the Nassau 'AA' playoffs WesthamptonÕs Isabelle Smith receives an inbounds pass during Photos: Suffolk Class A girls hoops final Pierson/Bridgehampton players and coaches celebrate their championship win Photos: Suffolk Class B/C girls basketball final Brentwood's Alan Houston #34 looks to pass around Photos: Brentwood vs. Deer Park in the Suffolk Class AA semis Commack's Spencer Malloy #32 sets to shoot from Photos: Northport vs. Commack in the Suffolk Class AA semis Anthony Follett of Portledge looking to shoot the Photos: Portledge vs. Poly Prep in the NYSAIS Class B final Northport's Kelly Mclaughlin drives by Ward Melville's Morgan Photos: Ward Melville vs. Northport in the Suffolk girls basketball Class AA semifinals Longwood's Janelle Brown drives to the net while Photos: Hills East vs. Longwood in the Suffolk girls basketball Class AA semifinals Brandon Weiss of Jericho drives to the basket Photos: Wantagh vs. Jericho in the Nassau boys basketball Class A quarterfinal Myles Goddard of Amityville drives to the net Photos: Amityville vs. Kings Park in the Suffolk boys basketball Class A final Elmont's Jordan Lawson drives the baseline against Friends Photos: Friends Academy vs. Elmont in the Nassau boys basketball Class A quarterfinal Naejon Ward of Center Moriches moves the ball Photos: Center Moriches vs. Southold in the Suffolk Class BCD final Deandre Blagrove of Malverne reacts as the Mules Photos: Academy Charter vs. Malverne in the Nassau boys basketball Class B final Brianna Winkler of West Babylon goes up for Photos: Sayville vs. West Babylon in a Suffolk girls basketball Class A semifinal Port Jefferson celebrates their 42-28 win over Mattituck Photos: Port Jefferson vs. Mattituck in the Suffolk girls basketball Class B final Danielle Davis of Friends Academy draws a shooting Photos: Carle Place vs. Friends Academy in the Nassau girls basketball Class B final Westhampton Beach guard Olivia Rongo tries for the Photos: Hauppauge vs. Westhampton in the Suffolk girls basketball Class A semifinal Katie McMahon of South Side, left, makes an Photos: South Side vs. Mepham in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals Ward Melville guard Giancarlo Serratore moves into the Photos: Ward Melville vs. Brentwood in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals Anthony Daley of Deer Park goes head to Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals: Central Islip vs. Deer Park photos Northport's Pat Healy moves the ball in the Photos: Bay Shore vs. Northport in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals North Babylon's Kevin Blanchet #24 and Commack's Spencer Photos: North Babylon vs. Commack in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search