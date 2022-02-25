Updates and highlights from the NY state wrestling championships
Follow along with live updates and video clips from Newsday's Gregg Sarra, Gene Morris and Matt Lindsay at the New York State high school wrestling championships in Albany this weekend.
(The newest tweets will appear at the top, so scroll down to find earlier videos and updates.)
Ian Boboc of Connetquot beats Anthony Digennaro of Massapequa 12-2 at 172 pounds in first round. pic.twitter.com/bhLhV59I0t— Gregg Sarra (@Gregg_Sarra) February 25, 2022
James Tomlinson of Patchogue-Medford defeats Joseph Masica of McKee-Staten Island Tech 13-3 in the first round of the Div I-189 lb tournament. pic.twitter.com/L1vAdvUCvN— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) February 25, 2022
Frank Volpe defeats Charles Foster of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 9-2 in the first round of the Div I-145 lb tournament. pic.twitter.com/aF9vUUIVud— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) February 25, 2022
Evan Shriberg of Locust Valley defeats Ethan Randis of Chenango Valley 12-6 in the first round of the Div II-126 lb tournament. pic.twitter.com/eis5ZOU4Jq— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) February 25, 2022
Anthony Evangelista of Port Jefferson defeats Joey Reed of Mexico in overtime 8-6 in the first round of the Div II-152 lb tournament. pic.twitter.com/dz9L7pFefO— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) February 25, 2022
More results from D-II: Carle Place's Jack Parise falls in his 1st round match at 118, Port Jeff's Liam Rogers loses a tough one to Ashton Seymour of Saranac in the first round at 126 and Patrick McClernon of Seaford falls in the 1st round at 126.— Gene Morris (@GeneMorris) February 25, 2022
At 132 Cold Spring Harbor's Michael Centrella and Seaford's Louis Cannata both bowed out in the first round.— Gene Morris (@GeneMorris) February 25, 2022
Matthew Castillo of Port Washington defeats Eric Grant of Iona Prep 7-1 in the first round of the Div I-138 lb tournament. pic.twitter.com/RuaecNhkaw— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) February 25, 2022
John Tietjen of Sachem East pins Shane Acheson of Tappan Zee in the first round of the Div I-118 lb tournament pic.twitter.com/HeogrMG8qc— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) February 25, 2022
William Grass from Clarke defeats Quade Mather of Bayport-Bluepoint 6-5 in the first round of the Div II-102 lb tournament. pic.twitter.com/1iLeQe8a7G— Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) February 25, 2022