Live updates from the state wrestling championships

Hauppauge's Anthony DiBartolo (Blue) defeats Hauppauge's Luke Smith

Hauppauge's Anthony DiBartolo (Blue) defeats Hauppauge's Luke Smith in the 126 pound weight class during the the Suffolk High School Division I wrestling finals on Sunday Feb 16, 2020 at Suffolk County Community College. Credit: Bob Sorensen

Follow Newsday's team of reporters and photographers as they provide all-day coverage of the 2020 New York State wrestling championships on Friday and Saturday from the Times Union Center in Albany.

Gregg Sarra, Laura Amato, Julia Elbaba and Gene Morris will keep you updated on the 101 Long Island wrestlers in the tournament. The tournament begins Friday morning with the parade of champions at 9:30. Preliminary matches begin at 10 a.m., and the quarterfinals start at 2 p.m. Wrestlebacks start at 4 p.m. and run through 8 p.m.

On Saturday, the semifinals and wrestlebacks start at 10 a.m. The championship matches for both Division 1 and Division 2 begin at 6:30 p.m.

